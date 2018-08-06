Chester Chatter: Summers filled with music

By Ruthie Douglas

Everyone’s favorite, the Starline Rhythm Boys, played to a good crowd at the Chester Summer Concert Series on the lawn of the Academy Building on the last Thursday of July. It has been an almost perfect summer for the outside concerts. To find out more summer concerts, click here.

The Chester Telegraph’s new Calendar has lots of music, theater, nature, film, food and literary events for young and old alike. Be sure to check it daily to see what is happening.

Several folks have spotted a bear wandering in and around our streets and back yards recently, usually in the evening. We heard that he was moved. But keep an eye out anyway. Have you seen him?

Happy birthday to Jerry Stewart of Chester.

Ben and Sarah Bolaski celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 29. Happy days!

Classmates of Springfield High’s Class of 1959 met for lunch on Friday. They are already planning Alumni Day 2019 for their 60th Reunion Celebration.

My neighbor Linda Davison has passed away, ending a time of suffering. I will miss sharing the news with her and miss her help with computer skills. Our thoughts are with her husband Carl.

