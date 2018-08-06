Community & Arts events: Aug. 9 – Aug. 15, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 9: 6-day Back to School sale at Thrift Shop begins



The Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop will be the scene of a special Back to School Half-Price Sales Event at 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester.

Running Thursday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 18, all clothing will be half price. Customers who purchase clothing on a sale day will receive a voucher for one free item of clothing. Vouchers will be redeemable the day of purchase or any day through the end of August.

Thrift Shop hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact the Thrift Shop at at 802-875-3236 or check out its website at www.chesterandoverfamilycenter.org.

Aug. 11: Hikes celebrate Long Trail Day

Join local Green Mountain Club sections throughout Vermont as they celebrate the Long Trail with guided hikes and visits to some of the state’s best hikes. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., along the Long Trail. Register to hike a piece of the Long Trail to celebrate the trail on your own.

Southern Vermont trails include:

• Broad Brook/LT-AT/Pine Cobble Loop (10 miles with car spot) – Williamstown, Mass. 1,600 feet of gain. Difficult.

• Stratton Mountain out-and-back from Kelly Stand Road (7.6 miles) – Stratton. 1,800 feet of gain. Difficult.

• White Rocks out-and-back from Picnic Area (3.2 miles) – Wallingford. 1300 feet of gain. Easy/Moderate.

After your hike, continue the fun at local breweries, which will host hikers after their day on the Long Trail.

For more information, visit www.greenmountainclub.org/longtrailday.

Aug. 11: Magic by Scott Jameson at Bromley

Join magician and juggler Scott Jameson at 11:30 a.m. or at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 for an extraordinary performance that will have you laughing out loud and perched on the very edge of your seat.

He’ll be performing at Bromley Mountain, 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. Umbrellas will be plucked from thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and a member of the audience will unlock telekinetic abilities.

For more information visit Jameson’s website at www.scottjameson.com or Bromley’s site at www.bromley.com/summer/events.

Aug. 12: Annual Hot Dog Cookoff to benefit Family Center

The Stone Hearth Inn, 698 VT Route 11, hosts the 7th annual Hot Dog Cookoff to benefit both the Chester-Andover Family Center and the Chester Department of Recreation.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for a family of four; $10 for adults and $5 for children.

There will be music, a silent auction and basket raffle, games for children and face painting.

Attendees can vote for their favorite hot dog. For more information, click here.

Aug. 12: Mandolin Festival Ensemble concert

Stone Church Arts presents director August Watters, composer and mandolinist, with special guest Ekaterina Skliar on domra and mandolin, in a mandolin ensemble concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12.

The concert will take place in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls. The events also features Celeste McClain, classical guitar, and participants of the Festival of Mandolin Chamber Music X.

The Chapel only holds 60 people so tickets are limited. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and children under 12 in advance.

Prices are $25/$20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Aug. 15: Learn about bats at Whiting Library

Whiting Library and Grafton Nature Museum’s 2018 Summer Unplugged Program presents “BATS! Fuzzy, Flying & Misunderstood” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Whiting Library Community Room at 117 Main St. in Chester.

Dispel bat myths and learn more about these misunderstood winged wonders. See bat bio-facts, stick around for a bat story, and create your own bat craft.

Call 802-875-2277 or visit www.whitinglibrary.org for more information.

For a complete listing of events, see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.