Ten years ago this Wednesday, “Scottish hospitality in the hills of Vermont” came to Chester with the opening of MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, at 52 S. Main St.

To celebrate the anniversary, owners Deb and Alan Brown are turning back the clock to 2008 for one day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, as a thank you to its customers, MacLaomainn’s will serve its original, “limited” pub menu and selected drinks at 2008 prices. That includes steak pie, an Angus burger, nachos and (for those who dare) haggis, neeps and tatties.

And the celebration continues on Saturday with a road rally beginning at 1 p.m. and a 10th anniversary party in the Great Hall from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring the music of DV8.

There is a $20 entry fee for the road rally to benefits Ben’s Buddies, a support group for families who have children with special needs. There is no charge for the anniversary party.