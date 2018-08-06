This carrot recipe makes most of grill season
The Yankee Chef | Aug 06, 2018 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
Now we turn our attention to the grill by turning naturally sweet carrots into something smoky and even more sweet.
The addition of orange marmalade sizzling onto each carrot spear is such a perfect accompaniment to your outdoor, grilled protein. Want to crank the oven instead? Simply roast this recipe in a 425-degree F oven for the same amount of time.
6 large carrots (see NOTE)
2/3 cup orange marmalade
1/3 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
1/2 teaspoon dried ginger
Salt and black pepper to taste
Nonstick cooking spray
Cut off each end of each carrot and peel. Cut them into thirds crosswise then cut each segment into 3-5 wedges vertically; set aside.
In a bowl, whisk together marmalade, brown sugar, melted butter, ginger and salt and pepper; set aside.
Preheat half of your outdoor grill to high, leaving one half without flames.
When ready, liberally grease a baking pan that fits your grill and you are still able to close it tightly with nonstick cooking spray. Spread the carrots out in pan, separating each as much as possible.
Pour marmalade mixture evenly over the top of the carrots and place on the fire-free side of your grill.
Close lid and roast 20 minutes.
Open your grill, gently stir the carrots and move to side of grill with flames.
Continue cooking an additional 20 minutes, or until carrots are tender and the glaze has substantially thickened.
Remove from heat and transfer to a platter, add salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.
NOTE: You can use a pound of baby carrots here as well.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • The Yankee Chef
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.