This carrot recipe makes most of grill season

Now we turn our attention to the grill by turning naturally sweet carrots into something smoky and even more sweet.

The addition of orange marmalade sizzling onto each carrot spear is such a perfect accompaniment to your outdoor, grilled protein. Want to crank the oven instead? Simply roast this recipe in a 425-degree F oven for the same amount of time.

6 large carrots (see NOTE)

2/3 cup orange marmalade

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger

Salt and black pepper to taste

Nonstick cooking spray

Cut off each end of each carrot and peel. Cut them into thirds crosswise then cut each segment into 3-5 wedges vertically; set aside.

In a bowl, whisk together marmalade, brown sugar, melted butter, ginger and salt and pepper; set aside.

Preheat half of your outdoor grill to high, leaving one half without flames.

When ready, liberally grease a baking pan that fits your grill and you are still able to close it tightly with nonstick cooking spray. Spread the carrots out in pan, separating each as much as possible.

Pour marmalade mixture evenly over the top of the carrots and place on the fire-free side of your grill.

Close lid and roast 20 minutes.

Open your grill, gently stir the carrots and move to side of grill with flames.

Continue cooking an additional 20 minutes, or until carrots are tender and the glaze has substantially thickened.

Remove from heat and transfer to a platter, add salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.

NOTE: You can use a pound of baby carrots here as well.