Tanzer celebrates 10 years at Whiting Library

The Board of Trustees of the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., is inviting patrons to stop by the library beginning at noon on Monday, Aug. 13 to help Director Sharon Tanzer celebrate 10 years of service to the library. Refreshments will be served.

If you are unable to drop by Monday, feel free to stop by any time during the week and wish Tanzer a happy anniversary. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tanzer began at the Whiting as the children’s librarian, greatly expanding offerings to its youngest patrons. She soon moved into the position as director of the library, where she is responsible for the administration, supervision and coordination of all activities and services of the library.

Kathy Pellett, chair of Whiting Library’s Board of Trustees, remarked that she feels fortunate to work with a director of Tanzer’s caliber. “Sharon is a strong advocate of public libraries, and has sought and recruited staff and volunteers that have made Whiting Library one of the most outstanding small libraries in Vermont,” she said.

Mariette Bock, long-time treasurer of the library, added, “Sharon’s focus is always on advancing the library’s services and considering the patrons wants and needs.”

The number of programs has increased substantially during Tanzer’s tenure, including book discussion groups, craft instruction programs and continuous display of local artists’ works.

She has developed partnerships with organizations such as the Nature Museum at Grafton, the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group, Phoenix Books, Vermont Humanities Council, Chester-Andover Elementary School and many more. “We are so fortunate to have Sharon at the helm of our library,” both Pellett and Bock emphasized.