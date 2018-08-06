Vermont State Police Log: July 31-Aug. 3, 2018

Tuesday, July 31, 2018 – At about 11:37 a.m. police received a call about a man laying down on the train tracks at Vermont Route 103, in the town of Cavendish. Scanner traffic at the time reported that construction workers had interacted with the man, who said he had been bird watching and one report characterized the man’s behavior as “hallucinating.”

Before troopers could get to the scene, the man got into his vehicle and continued south on either Vermont Route 103 or Vermont Route 131. Troopers stopped Alfonso C. Crosse, 26, of Springfield, Mass., on Route 103 in Chester and found him to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Crosse was arrested and taken to the Springfield Police Department. Crosse was released with a citation to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 – At about 4:15 on Wednesday afternoon, police responded to I-91 north near Mile Marker 46 for a complaint that a man was jumping in and out of a black SUV vehicle as it rolled along the road.

On arriving, a trooper found a black 2017 Audi Q7 parked in the median and passing lane. The driver, Jesse B. Scanlon, 19 of Southhampton, N.Y., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Scanlon was released on a citation to answer the charge on Sept. 25, 2018 in Windsor County Superior Court.

Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 – Early on Thursday morning, State Police began receiving a number of complaints of thefts from unlocked motor vehicles in the Westminster, Saxtons River and Londonderry areas. The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public to lock your vehicles and not leave anything of significant value in your vehicles.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has information about these thefts is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

Friday Aug. 3, 2018 – Troopers were called to a home on Vermont Route 131 in Cavendish at about 10:20 a.m. for a reported assault. The investigation led to the arrest of Billy Joe Snide, 49, of Cavendish, on charges that he assaulted another member of the household inside the home.

Snide was transported to Westminster Barracks, where he was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on Aug. 6, 2018.

Judge Michael Harris ordered the defendant released on conditions.