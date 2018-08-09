Chester Alumni golf tourney seeks hole sponsors

The Alumni Association for Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High School is looking for sponsors for its annual fund-raising Golf Tournament to be held at the Tater Hill Golf Club, at 6802 Popple Dungeon Road in Windham, on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Hole sponsorships are $50 to $100 and the deadline for purchasing one is Wednesday, Aug. 22. Contact Chris Walker at 802-289-4502 or Heather Keith at 802-380-2632 for information.

The tourney kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Cost for joining is $125 per player or $400 for a foursome. And barbeque lunch is included.