Community & arts events: Aug. 14 – Aug. 20

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 14: Exercise your right to vote

Time to vote in the 2018 Vermont Primary. Find out if you are still registered, or register, or locate your local polling place by visiting here. Find out who is running here.

Aug. 14: SoVera presentation on Northern Lights

Michel Tournay presents the many theories of the origin of the Northern Lights from 600 B.C. to today, at the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group Meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the Whiting Library at 117 Main St., in Chester.

Learn how our perception of this phenomenon has changed throughout history.

The Whiting Library is ADA accessible; all are welcome. For more information, visit its website by clicking here.

Aug. 15: Knit with Friends on Wednesdays in Chester

Whatever your fiber passion, bring it to Knit with Friends at Six Loose Ladies Yarn & Fiber Shop. The group meets Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon.

The gathering is free. There will coffee and scones and conversation at the shop, located at 287 Main St. in Chester.

Bring your project or purchase patterns, tools and yarns at Six Loose Ladies.

For more information visit its website here or call 802-875-7373.

Aug. 15: Rock ‘n’ roll history comes alive in ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Be a fly on the wall of the greatest jam session of all time. Inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock and roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, this high-energy musical is an event you won’t soon forget.

Million Dollar Quartet is a rock n roll musical at the Weston Playhouse through Sept. 2 at the Weston Playhouse, 12 Park St., Weston.

Tickets are $25 to $60. Call the box office at 802-824-5288 for more information or click here.

Matinees at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays; evening shows are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30. Read the review here.

Aug. 16: Drawing for backpacks filled with school supplies

The Chester-Andover Family Center, 908 VT-103, is sponsoring a free drawing for backpacks filled with school supplies.

Stop in to the Thrift Shop during business hours from Thursday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 25 to sign up. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be notified at the end of the day, Saturday, Aug. 25.

Thrift Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Aug. 18: Bromley presents performer Linda Peck

Join entertainer Linda Peck at Bromley Mountain as she leads you into her topsy-turvy world as objects come to life and find their way into the audience from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the mountain, 3984 VT-11 in Peru.

Peck delights audiences of all ages with her clever circusry and magical props. She will be doing several performances throughout the afternoon.

For more information visit here, or call 802-824-5522.

Aug. 18 & 19: SolarFest shines at Stratton

SolarFest 2018 is Saturday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 19 at Stratton Mountain, 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton.

Learn about energy education and climate change through the arts, music and lectures.

Over the two days, there will be more than 60 workshops and speakers. Solarfest also features live music and art exhibits.

Two-day tickets are $40 and Sunday only tickets are $20. To purchase tickets and for program schedules and other information, visit Solarfest.

Aug. 18-20: Three hikes with Green Mountain Club

On Saturday Aug. 18, hike in to Little Rock Pond via the Homer Stone Brook Trail. Meet at the East Dorset Town Office to car pool to the trailhead where there is limited parking. Total distance round trip is 5 miles with about 1,300 feet elevation gain on the way in. Bring towel and bathing suit as the plan is to eat lunch and swim at the pond. Contact hike leaders Jim and Marilyn Hand at jimehand@gmail.com or call 802-362-1673.



On Sunday Aug. 19, hike up Bromley Mountain from the south. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Vermont Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking. Hike to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back via the Long Trail. Total distance of 6miles and 1,460 feet elevation gain, moderate hike.

On Monday, Aug. 20, hike up Bromley Mountain from the north. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Peru Town Office (Peru park and ride) in Peru village. Carpool to the parking lot on Mad Tom Notch, then hike up to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back, total distance of five miles and elevation gain of 814 feet to the north summit plus an additional elevation gain of 200 feet to the south summit.

Contact leader Katie Brooks to reserve a spot at either Bromley hike at ktktadams@comcast.net or call 516-978-4016.



Reservations should be made in advance for all hikes, bring spare layer, food, fluids, and rain coat, in case of rain.

For more information, visit their facebook page.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.