Chocolatey, peanut buttery reason to turn on oven

I know, I know, many don’t even want to think about turning on the oven during summertime … but these brownies are killer!

Super moist chocolate brownies with peanut butter cookies mingling in each mouthful and I had to share. Hope you enjoy them as much as my children and I do.

Nonstick cooking spray

1/2 cup butter, melted and warm

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup flour

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

Cookie:

1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup peanut butter

1 cup flour

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Liberally grease an 8 or 9-inch square pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Whisk the melted butter with sugar until well combined in a large bowl. Add cocoa powder, baking powder and vanilla, whisking well. Whisk in eggs until well incorporated.

Switch to a sturdy spoon and vigorously stir in flour and chocolate chips until smooth. Pour into prepared pan and place in refrigerator while preparing cookie dough.

Using an electric mixer on high, beat butter, brown sugar and peanut butter until as smooth as possible, using a beater attachment. Stop mixer and add remainder of ingredients and using low speed, beat dough until everything is well combined.

Remove brownie batter from refrigerator and using 2 teaspoons, dollop rounded spoonfuls of cookie dough on top of brownie by pushing off the thick dough from one spoon using the other, trying to evenly cover the top. Leave small spaces here and there.

Bake 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the brownie portion comes out clean.

Remove from oven to cool slightly before cutting and serving.