Chester Planning Commission agenda for Aug. 20
The Planning Commission for the town of Chester will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1) Review minutes from June 21st and August 6th meetings
2) Citizen comments
3) Review Town Plan chapter 6 (Energy) with Jason Rasmussen with Regional Planning Commission
4) Review Town Plan chapters 3 (Utilities & Facilities) & 5 (Education)
5) Set date for next meeting
