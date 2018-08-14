Chester Planning Commission agenda for Aug. 20

The Planning Commission for the town of Chester will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review minutes from June 21st and August 6th meetings

2) Citizen comments

3) Review Town Plan chapter 6 (Energy) with Jason Rasmussen with Regional Planning Commission

4) Review Town Plan chapters 3 (Utilities & Facilities) & 5 (Education)

5) Set date for next meeting