Harry Gordon Sr., 87, a tireless worker till the end

Harry L. Gordon Sr. went home to glory Sunday morning, Aug. 12, 2018, very peacefully, surrounded by family. He was 87.

Mr. Gordon was born on Jan. 7, 1931 at home in Simonsville to Merrill James Gordon and Anna Simpson Gordon.

His father worked with traveling logging crews and so, as a young boy, Mr. Gordon and his siblings attended many schools, including the Simonsville School.

After the eighth grade, Mr. Gordon quit formal schooling to help his father. He tried his hand at chicken farming, logging with horses, trucking and yarding pulp with various kinds of equipment, all before being drafted into the U.S. Army at age 21.

After basic training, Mr. Gordon was shipped off to Germany, where he honed his writing skills by corresponding to his sweetheart back home.

Soon after returning home, on Nov. 10, 1956, Harry Gordon and Janice Snow were married. They bought the house in Simonsville and raised four children there. Mr. Gordon’s career continued as he logged, pulped, farmed, ran a service station and did some excavating work.

In the last 10 years of his life, when most men would have been long retired, Mr. Gordon took on perhaps his most impressive “job.” The farm that he had once hayed and raised animals on had changed hands and the new owner hired him to bring the farm back to its original glory. Mr. Gordon put his heart into his own special canvas on the hill for us all to admire for years to come. His last day on the excavator on the hill was less than two weeks before he died.

Mr. Gordon was the president of the Simonsville Cemetery for about 40 years.

Besides the “artwork” on the hill, he left behind his bigger legacy, which is his loving family who will be forever impacted by the life and death of their patriarch.

Mr. Gordon was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Lewis, Merrill Jr., Edwin and Marilyn Jacqueth.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Janice, and his brother Willis. He is also survived by his children: Harry Jr. (Sonny) and his wife Lindelle; Holly and her husband Chris; Jim and his wife Brenda; and Jeff and his wife Patti. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Mr. Gordon also leaves his constant work companion, CC the German shepherd.

The memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 in the field at the junction of Marsh Hill and Marsh Cross roads in Andover. There will be a potluck meal with a service following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Simonsville Cemetery Association, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Andover, VT 05143