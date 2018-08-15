3 area elementaries receive state safety grants

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Phil Scott announced that several local schools — including Cavendish Town, Chester-Andover and Flood Brook eleme ntaries — are among 239 that will receive school safety grants through a program passed by the legislature this spring. Local funding totaled more than $217,700.

Funds will be distributed by the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

The initial grants totaling $4 million will fund 560 projects to tighten security and improve notification.

These include interior and exterior door locks, indoor and outdoor public address systems and other infrastructure upgrades to improve safety. According to a press release from the governor’s office, schools were eligible for up to $25,000 and must come up with a 25 percent grant match. The average award is $16,000.

Later this fall, another $1 million will be available for developing emergency plans, training and safety exercises.

Among the school receiving the grants are: