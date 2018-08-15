Police look to ID photo in car thefts probe

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate car burglaries in the area.

Troopers have asked the public to help identify the man in these photos in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Saxtons River area. If you know the identity of the man or have information about the thefts, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355.