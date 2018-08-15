TRSU Board meeting agenda for Thursday Aug. 23, 2018
Aug 15, 2018
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Band Room at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: July 12, 2018 Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Evaluation Process for the Superintendent – Invited Guest: Sue Ceglowski, VSBA
b. Goals for the Superintendent
c. TRSU Board Retreat
d. Job Descriptions
e. Transition Funds
f. Payroll – Outsource
VI. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Recommendations for Hire
b. Transportation for Out-of-District Students
c. Insurance Coverage
d. Regularly Scheduled Meetings
e. Alternative Board Members
VII. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT:
VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Thursday, September 6, 2018 – Roost Building (Tentative)
IX. ADJOURNMENT:
