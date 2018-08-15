TRSU Board meeting agenda for Thursday Aug. 23, 2018

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Band Room at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: July 12, 2018 Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Evaluation Process for the Superintendent – Invited Guest: Sue Ceglowski, VSBA

b. Goals for the Superintendent

c. TRSU Board Retreat

d. Job Descriptions

e. Transition Funds

f. Payroll – Outsource

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Recommendations for Hire

b. Transportation for Out-of-District Students

c. Insurance Coverage

d. Regularly Scheduled Meetings

e. Alternative Board Members

VII. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT:

VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Thursday, September 6, 2018 – Roost Building (Tentative)

IX. ADJOURNMENT: