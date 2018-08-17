Westminster man shoots self; police search for second man

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Westminster man shot himself Thursday night as Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call from the home where he was located.

According to a VSP press release, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding an argument at 311 Kimball Hill Road North in Westminster at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The caller reported hearing an argument followed by a gunshot. When troopers arrived on the scene and were speaking with people at the scene, they heard a gunshot from inside the house.

When troopers entered the home, they found an armed man who then fired a shot into his own neck. Police provided medical care, including CPR, until emergency personal arrived. The man was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. VSP are not releasing the name of the man.

Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crime Unit are investigating the incident and are trying to find a second man, Jesse Morey, 26, who fled from the house. The investigation is on-going and police say updated information will be provided later.