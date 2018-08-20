Chester Chatter: Ruthie off again this week

| Aug 20, 2018 | Comments 1

Ruthie Douglas is taking another week off as she recovers from surgery. She’ll be heading to rehab soon and expects to be up to her old tricks in no time at all.

She continues to send her best wishes to her friends and readers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester ChatterCommunity and Arts Life

About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.

RSSComments (1)

Leave a Reply | Trackback URL

  1. Glenda Conlin says:
    August 20, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Wishing Ruthie a speedy recovery and looking forward to her next article!

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.