College News

Catharine Leiter of Weston was named to the 2018 Dean’s List at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. Leiter is a member of the Class of 2018, majoring in Political Science and French and Francophone Studies. The Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

Forrest Lisle of Grafton was named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College, located in Durango, Colo. Lisle’s major is Anthropology. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.