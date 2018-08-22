Waldren to retire from Whiting Library; Windsor Partners names new exec director

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 29, Whiting Library welcomes everyone to wish Youth Services Librarian Jeanne Waldren a very happy retirement.

From “Grandma Jeanne” Story-time and theatrical workshops to assisting the library during past Summer Reading Programs then as youth services librarian, she has made a huge impact on the children of Chester and Andover.

In the year that she has been Youth Services Librarian at Whiting Library, she has expanded the story-time offerings, opened up collaboration with Chester-Andover Elementary after-school activities, initiated a Lego club and offered her time, talent and compassion to families in our community.

Her hobbies include a variety of art forms, reading and creative writing, music and collecting music of the past as well as theater, gardening and nature exploration. She is also fluent in American Sign Language. Waldren plans to travel with her husband Dave visiting family and friends around the country.

Windsor Partners names new exec director

The Board of Directors of Windsor County Partners announces the hiring of Robert Coates as its new executive director. The board says that Coates brings a wealth of experience in non-profit leadership and experience-based youth programs. His professional life has included leading educational programming, development, and curricula for Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and the Student Conservation Association.

He is a school board member, Scout leader, volunteer firefighter, and former Peace Corps volunteer, and earned a master’s degree in Public Administration at Harvard and a B.A. in Political Science at the University of New Hampshire.

Coates enjoys hiking, biking, orienteering, kayaking and fly-fishing. He, his wife veterinarian Philippa Richards, and their three children live in South Pomfret.

Windsor County Partners has been matching caring adults with children ages 7 to 18 throughout the county for over 44 years, resulting in over 1,400 matches. Most of these relationships last for several years.

Children who have mentors have better school attendance, grow in self-confidence, develop a greater sense of self-worth, have improved peer and adult relationships, and are less likely to engage in high-risk behaviors. Mentoring changes lives and helps build healthy communities.

For further information, contact Windsor County Partners at 802-674-5101 or directorwc@outlook.com.