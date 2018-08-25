2018 Guide to the Chester Fall Festival
Cynthia Prairie | Aug 25, 2018 | Comments 0
©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Now in its 44th year, the Chester Fall Festival is weekend filled with toe-tapping music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends. And it’s set in the gorgeous Vermont town of Chester. There is no wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state’s Top 10 Fall Events in 2017.
This year, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16, and a whopping 70 vendors will fill the Green, the Academy Building lawn and land in front of the Brookside Cemetery.
Vendors will be offering everything from maple cotton candy to handmade jewelry, hand-turned wooden bowls, fine art, hand-felted goods, homemade soups, hand-blown glass and more.
It’s a great start to the gift-giving season. See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about them.
The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Chester Rotary and proceeds from vendor fees and its soup sales go to support local educational and community initiatives. For the past, four years, The Chester Telegraph has teamed up with the Rotary to present this guide. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the advertising on this page will be donated to the Rotary. Please frequent these and all of our advertisers.
As always, admission to the Fall Festival is free.
Click the following links to take down you to:
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES AND MORE
DIRECTIONS and PRINTABLE MAP
PARKING and SHUTTLE BUS
COMPLETE VENDOR LIST
There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Fall Festival click here and check out the Fall Festival’s Facebook page. For answers to questions not answered in the above links, call Nancy Rugg at 802-875-2444.
∇
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Fall Festival, with music to suit just about everyone’s taste.
Saturday, Sept. 15
- 11 a.m.-noon: Owen Nied, of Chester, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Will Danforth, of Grafton, playing good time American roots music on guitar, frailin’ banjo and wailin’ blues harp.
- 2:30 to to 3:30 p.m.: Matt Meserve, of Springfield, piano and vocals of the music you love.
Sunday, Sept. 16
- 11 a.m. to noon – Nightcap Band of New Hampshire plays classic rock.
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Root 7 of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences.
- 2 to 3 p.m.: Chris Kleeman, a virtuoso blues guitarist and performer.
∇
CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE
There is plenty to do in an around the Green on this wonderful weekend.
- Check out the Children’s Tent, run by Emily Burkland of the Community Art Garden, as she leads kids in the creative process.
- Spinning and knitting with Six Loose Ladies, at the store, 287 Main St.
- Country Treasures quilt shop, 12 The Common, has extended its Sunday hours to 10 to 4 p.m.
- Whiting Library Book Sale, in front of the library, 117 Main St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of gently used books.
- Saturday ‘Leafpeeper’ Pancake Breakfast, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. 8 to 11 a.m. $6 per person.
- Book signings at Phoenix Books Misty Valley, 58 the Common
10 to 4 p.m. Saturday — Megan Price, author of five volumes of the hilarious Vermont Wild: Adventures of Fish & Game Wardens.
noon to 2 p.m. Sunday — Erin Rounds, author of Charlotte’s Bones: the Beluga Whale in a Farmer’s Field, the mesmerizing, science-based telling of how a whale ended up in Vermont.
- Saturday Afternoon Beer Garden at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink)
- Chester Town Government Booth: Learn about the myriad projects around town and implementation of the Village Center Master Plan. Near the Information Booth next to the Academy Building. Saturday only.
- Fund-raisers: In and around the Green during the festival, you’ll also find booths set up as fundraisers for the various school and community events.
∇
DIRECTIONS
The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.
From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)
From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.
From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.
∇
PARKING & SHUTTLE
Designated parking will be at the NewsBank parking lot behind NewsBank off of Cobleigh Street. Look for the parking signs at Main and Cobleigh streets. (See map.)
There will be a handicap drop off at the eastern side of the Green.
The Current Shuttle Bus returns this year with a longer route that will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on both days.
It will loop from the NewsBank Parking Lot, stop at the westside of the Green before heading east to stop and turn around at the former Jiffy Mart site at Depot Street. Riders can get on or off the bus at anytime during its loop.
At 1 p.m. on both days, the Shuttle Bus also will pick up riders at the Chester Train Station and return them to the station between 3:30 and 4 p.m. There is no charge for this service.
∇
2018 Fall Festival Vendors
|VENDOR & WEBSITE
|OWNER
|CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
|Park Slope Homeless Women's Shelter
|Sydelle Gansl
|Community organization
|Chester-Andover Family Center
|Nena Nanfeldt
|Community organization
|Chester Conservation Committee
|Nena Nanfeldt
|Community organization
|Children's Tent
|Emily Burkland
|Children's Activities
|Renewed Life in Jesus
|Laurie O'Connor
|Food: Baked goods
|Sew Happy Quilting
|Andrea Scott
|Fiber: Potholders & tablerunners,
|Sew Whimsey
|Amy Desabrais
|Fiber: Bags, quilts & tablerunners
|Mill Brook Naturals
|Kathy Johnston
|Personal Care
|Sew Many Stitches
|Kayla Denny
|Fiber
|Maple Leaf Designs
|Lucinda Moses
|Jewelry
|Icy Palmer Candle Co,
|Melissa Klick
|Candles made of soy
|Dellamano Glassware
|Catherine Trettler
|Glass: Handpainted glasswear
|Jo Ann Clifford
|Jo Ann Clifford
|Wood: Reimagined birdhouses
|Knit Wit Betty
|Betty Rounds
|Fiber: Knitted items
|Mullberry Tree
|Joan Pelkey
|Artisan Food: Dried herb dips & pottery
|The Quilted Jardin
|Martha Beauchamp
|Fiber: Quilted landscapes & animals
|Stone Creek Workshops
|Kathy Stone
|Furnishings: Custom cabinets, furniture & pottery
|Elaine Snow
|Elaine Snow
|Fiber: Gift bags & children's jean aprons
|Mimi's Mittens
|Jean Olanyk
|Fiber: Fleece-lined mittens
|Parker Posie Jewelry Designs
|Shannon Parker
|Jewelry: Silver & 14K gold with natural gemstones
|Mason House Pottery
|Christopher Wuttke
|Pottery: Functional stoneware pottery
|Chase Woodworking
|Gary Chase
|Wood: Unique cutting boards
|Bonnie's Bundles Dolls
|Bonnie Watters
|Collectibles: One-of-a-kind dolls
|Vermont Simple Beauty
|Sheri Abild
|Personal Care: Handmade natural spa products
|Vermont Sundae Sauce Co.
|Bobbie Denny
|Artisan Food: Dessert sauces
|Beartown Woodworks
|Randy Pratico
|Wood: Cutting boards & bird houses
|Ann Katz
|Ann Katz
|Fiber: Hand-knit shawls, hats & accessories.
|Some Flowers
|Fran Lamb
|Glass: Vintage glass & garden art
|Wander on Words
|Colleen Wilcox
|Calligraphy: Cards, prints, apparel hand-lettered art
|Lisa Madison
|Lisa Madison
|Fiber: Fleece
|Barbara Southwood
|Barbara Southwood
|Fiber: Quilts, pillows & bibs for children
|Artisan Gifts and Photography
by Victoria and Bruce Dennis
|Victoria & Bruce Dennis
|Fiber: Fabric chalkboards, ribbon barrettes, photography
|Ann K. Herrick
|Ann Herrick
|Fiber: Aprons, dog scarves & dish towels
|Shannons Beaded Jewelry & Gemstone Creations
|Shannon Gould
|Jewelry
|How Charming
|Dina Pallazola
|Jewelry: Beaded & wire work, wire names
|Thompson Goat Farm
|Connie Thompson
|Artisan Food & Personal Care: Soaps & canned goods
|Hawks Meadow Farm and Winter View Farm
|Penni Thomas
|Artisan Food: Jams, jellies, pickles, maple syrup, dried herbs
|The VT Mad Hatter
|Nancy McKeegan
|Fiber: Custom fleece lined wool hats
|Edward Thomas Photography
|Edward Thomas
|Fine Art: Photography
|Earth Creations
|Tristan Wandzy
|Jewelry
|Ellen Howard Handmade
|Ellen Howard
|Fiber: Scarves, shirts & bags
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Jewelry and Fiber
|Two Wooden Spoons
|Mary Roux
|Artisan Food: Granola
|Coyote Moon
|Aristides Nogueron
|Jewelry: Silver
|Cute Critters
|Gigi Pelletier
|Pet Goods: Hand-made dog accessories
|Route 4 Glass Blowing Studio
|Lada Bohac
|Glass: Handblown glass
|Bracken Glen Cottage
|Melody Reed
|Jewelry
|CAKE Jewelry
|Meike Williams
|Jewelry: Hand-forged Argentium Sterling
|Beadz, Bagz, & Baublez
|Sandi Monteith
|Fiber: Bags, totes, accessories
|M&M Carriage House
|Michele Ohayon
|Fine Art & Pet Goods
|Pumpkin Hill Farm Woodworks & Antiques
|Barry Corriveau
|Wood: Primitive wood crafts
|Fight Scurvy, Drink Lemonade
|Cynthia Prairie
|Food: Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade
|Papa John's Sugar Shack
|Mark & Amy Turco
|Artisan Food: Maple products, cotton candy
|Mo's Fudge Factor
|Michelle Olanyk
|Artisan Food: Fudge and fudge apples
|Mountain Hen
|Deb Clingenpeel
|Fiber
|VT Gourmet Candy Dish
|Sandra & Bruce Hunt
|Artisan Food: Jellies and sauces
|Grandpa Jim's
|Jim Smith
|Artisan Food: Hot sauce, salsa, bbq sauce
|Squeels on Wheels
|Cindy Dilworth
|Food: BBQ
|Shauna's Bags & More
|Paul Nickerson
|Fiber: Aprons, bags, finger puppets
|The Lazy Cow
|Ashley Sigi
|Food: Ice cream
|Joanna Alix Watercolors
|Joanna Alix
|Fine Art: Nature & animals in watercolor
|Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps
|Judy Lidie
|Personal Care: Handcrafted soaps
|Chester Rotary's Soup Trailer
|Rotary Club of Chester
|Food: Soups & beverages
|That's Different Chocolates
|Mark Shaw
|Artisan Food: Chocolates
|Gaffron-Hargrove Art
|JoAnn Gaffron-Hargroe
|Fine Art: Reverse painting on framed glass and windows
|Vermont Paddle Company
|Cliff DesMarais
|Wood: hand carved canoe paddles, spoons, and cutting boards
|My Stained Glass Store
|Janice Hubbard
|Glass: Stained glass suncatchers, night lights and glass jewelry
|Mt. Ascutney Farm
|Dolores Mellish
|Fiber: Wool and knitted items
|A Greater Grater
|Kathleen Gowdy
|Pottery: Hand-thrown graters and dishes
|Unique Turning
|Joe Langton
|Wood: Bowls, bottle stoppers and other unique wood objects
Back to the Top
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.