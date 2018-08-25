2018 Guide to the Chester Fall Festival

Now in its 44th year, the Chester Fall Festival is weekend filled with toe-tapping music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends. And it’s set in the gorgeous Vermont town of Chester. There is no wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state’s Top 10 Fall Events in 2017.

Quilted Jardin

This year, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16, and a whopping 70 vendors will fill the Green, the Academy Building lawn and land in front of the Brookside Cemetery.

Vendors will be offering everything from maple cotton candy to handmade jewelry, hand-turned wooden bowls, fine art, hand-felted goods, homemade soups, hand-blown glass and more.

It’s a great start to the gift-giving season. See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about them.

The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Chester Rotary and proceeds from vendor fees and its soup sales go to support local educational and community initiatives. For the past, four years, The Chester Telegraph has teamed up with the Rotary to present this guide. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the advertising on this page will be donated to the Rotary. Please frequent these and all of our advertisers.

Wander on Words calligraphy.

As always, admission to the Fall Festival is free.

Click the following links to take down you to:
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES AND MORE
DIRECTIONS and PRINTABLE MAP
PARKING and SHUTTLE BUS
COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Fall Festival click here and check out the Fall Festival’s Facebook page. For answers to questions not answered in the above links, call Nancy Rugg at 802-875-2444.


MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

 

Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Fall Festival, with music to suit just about everyone’s taste.

Multi-instrumentalist Owen Nied

Saturday, Sept. 15

  • 11 a.m.-noon: Owen Nied, of Chester, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
  • 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Will Danforth, of Grafton, playing good time American roots music on guitar, frailin’ banjo and wailin’ blues harp.
  • 2:30 to to 3:30 p.m.: Matt Meserve, of Springfield, piano and vocals of the music you love.

Blues guitarist Chris Kleeman

Sunday, Sept. 16

  • 11 a.m. to noonNightcap Band of New Hampshire plays classic rock.
  • 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Root 7 of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences.
  • 2 to 3 p.m.: Chris Kleeman, a virtuoso blues guitarist and performer.

CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE

There is plenty to do in an around the Green on this wonderful weekend.

  • Check out the Children’s Tent, run by Emily Burkland of the Community Art Garden, as she leads kids in the creative process.
  • Spinning and knitting with Six Loose Ladies, at the store, 287 Main St.
  • Country Treasures quilt shop, 12 The Common, has extended its Sunday hours to 10 to 4 p.m.
  • Whiting Library Book Sale, in front of the library, 117 Main St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of gently used books.
  • Saturday ‘Leafpeeper’ Pancake Breakfast, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. 8 to 11 a.m. $6 per person.
  • Book signings at Phoenix Books Misty Valley, 58 the Common
    10 to 4 p.m. Saturday    Megan Price, author of five volumes of the hilarious Vermont Wild: Adventures of Fish & Game Wardens.
    noon to 2 p.m. Sunday Erin Rounds, author of Charlotte’s Bones: the Beluga Whale in a Farmer’s Field, the mesmerizing, science-based telling of how a whale ended up in Vermont.
  • Saturday Afternoon Beer Garden at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink)
  • Chester Town Government Booth: Learn about the myriad projects around town and implementation of the Village Center Master Plan. Near the Information Booth next to the Academy Building. Saturday only.
  • Fund-raisers: In and around the Green during the festival, you’ll also find booths set up as fundraisers for the various school and community events.

DIRECTIONS

To enlarge or print the map, click on it.

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

CAKE Jewelry

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING & SHUTTLE

Designated parking will be at the NewsBank parking lot behind NewsBank off of Cobleigh Street. Look for the parking signs at Main and Cobleigh streets. (See map.)

Two Wooden Spoons granola

There will be a handicap drop off at the eastern side of the Green.

The Current Shuttle Bus returns this year with a longer route that will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on both days.

It will loop from the NewsBank Parking Lot, stop at the westside of the Green before heading east to stop and turn around at the former Jiffy Mart site at Depot Street. Riders can get on or off the bus at anytime during its loop.

At 1 p.m. on both days, the Shuttle Bus also will pick up riders at the Chester Train Station and return them to the station between 3:30 and 4 p.m. There is no charge for this service.

2018 Fall Festival Vendors

VENDOR & WEBSITEOWNER CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
Park Slope Homeless Women's ShelterSydelle GanslCommunity organization
Chester-Andover Family CenterNena NanfeldtCommunity organization
Chester Conservation Committee Nena NanfeldtCommunity organization
Children's TentEmily BurklandChildren's Activities
Renewed Life in JesusLaurie O'ConnorFood: Baked goods
Sew Happy QuiltingAndrea ScottFiber: Potholders & tablerunners,
Sew WhimseyAmy DesabraisFiber: Bags, quilts & tablerunners
Mill Brook NaturalsKathy JohnstonPersonal Care
Sew Many StitchesKayla DennyFiber
Maple Leaf DesignsLucinda MosesJewelry
Icy Palmer Candle Co,Melissa KlickCandles made of soy
Dellamano GlasswareCatherine TrettlerGlass: Handpainted glasswear
Jo Ann CliffordJo Ann CliffordWood: Reimagined birdhouses
Knit Wit BettyBetty RoundsFiber: Knitted items
Mullberry TreeJoan PelkeyArtisan Food: Dried herb dips & pottery
The Quilted JardinMartha BeauchampFiber: Quilted landscapes & animals
Stone Creek WorkshopsKathy StoneFurnishings: Custom cabinets, furniture & pottery
Elaine Snow Elaine SnowFiber: Gift bags & children's jean aprons
Mimi's MittensJean OlanykFiber: Fleece-lined mittens
Parker Posie Jewelry DesignsShannon ParkerJewelry: Silver & 14K gold with natural gemstones
Mason House PotteryChristopher WuttkePottery: Functional stoneware pottery
Chase WoodworkingGary ChaseWood: Unique cutting boards
Bonnie's Bundles DollsBonnie WattersCollectibles: One-of-a-kind dolls
Vermont Simple BeautySheri AbildPersonal Care: Handmade natural spa products
Vermont Sundae Sauce Co.Bobbie DennyArtisan Food: Dessert sauces
Beartown WoodworksRandy PraticoWood: Cutting boards & bird houses
Ann KatzAnn KatzFiber: Hand-knit shawls, hats & accessories.
Some FlowersFran LambGlass: Vintage glass & garden art
Wander on WordsColleen WilcoxCalligraphy: Cards, prints, apparel hand-lettered art
Lisa MadisonLisa MadisonFiber: Fleece
Barbara SouthwoodBarbara SouthwoodFiber: Quilts, pillows & bibs for children
Artisan Gifts and Photography
by Victoria and Bruce Dennis		Victoria & Bruce DennisFiber: Fabric chalkboards, ribbon barrettes, photography
Ann K. HerrickAnn HerrickFiber: Aprons, dog scarves & dish towels
Shannons Beaded Jewelry & Gemstone CreationsShannon GouldJewelry
How CharmingDina PallazolaJewelry: Beaded & wire work, wire names
Thompson Goat FarmConnie ThompsonArtisan Food & Personal Care: Soaps & canned goods
Hawks Meadow Farm and Winter View FarmPenni ThomasArtisan Food: Jams, jellies, pickles, maple syrup, dried herbs
The VT Mad HatterNancy McKeeganFiber: Custom fleece lined wool hats
Edward Thomas PhotographyEdward ThomasFine Art: Photography
Earth CreationsTristan WandzyJewelry
Ellen Howard HandmadeEllen HowardFiber: Scarves, shirts & bags
Dan & Lynn BrooksDan & Lynn BrooksJewelry and Fiber
Two Wooden SpoonsMary RouxArtisan Food: Granola
Coyote MoonAristides NogueronJewelry: Silver
Cute CrittersGigi PelletierPet Goods: Hand-made dog accessories
Route 4 Glass Blowing Studio Lada BohacGlass: Handblown glass
Bracken Glen CottageMelody ReedJewelry
CAKE JewelryMeike WilliamsJewelry: Hand-forged Argentium Sterling
Beadz, Bagz, & BaublezSandi MonteithFiber: Bags, totes, accessories
M&M Carriage HouseMichele OhayonFine Art & Pet Goods
Pumpkin Hill Farm Woodworks & AntiquesBarry CorriveauWood: Primitive wood crafts
Fight Scurvy, Drink LemonadeCynthia PrairieFood: Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade
Papa John's Sugar ShackMark & Amy TurcoArtisan Food: Maple products, cotton candy
Mo's Fudge FactorMichelle OlanykArtisan Food: Fudge and fudge apples
Mountain HenDeb ClingenpeelFiber
VT Gourmet Candy DishSandra & Bruce HuntArtisan Food: Jellies and sauces
Grandpa Jim'sJim SmithArtisan Food: Hot sauce, salsa, bbq sauce
Squeels on WheelsCindy DilworthFood: BBQ
Shauna's Bags & MorePaul NickersonFiber: Aprons, bags, finger puppets
The Lazy CowAshley SigiFood: Ice cream
Joanna Alix WatercolorsJoanna AlixFine Art: Nature & animals in watercolor
Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps Judy LidiePersonal Care: Handcrafted soaps
Chester Rotary's Soup TrailerRotary Club of ChesterFood: Soups & beverages
That's Different ChocolatesMark ShawArtisan Food: Chocolates
Gaffron-Hargrove Art JoAnn Gaffron-HargroeFine Art: Reverse painting on framed glass and windows
Vermont Paddle Company Cliff DesMaraisWood: hand carved canoe paddles, spoons, and cutting boards
My Stained Glass Store Janice HubbardGlass: Stained glass suncatchers, night lights and glass jewelry
Mt. Ascutney FarmDolores MellishFiber: Wool and knitted items
A Greater Grater Kathleen Gowdy Pottery: Hand-thrown graters and dishes
Unique TurningJoe LangtonWood: Bowls, bottle stoppers and other unique wood objects


About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.

