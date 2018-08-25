© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Four area men between the ages of 18 and 20 were arrested early this morning on a variety of charges in an overnight burglary at the Tater Hill Golf Course in Windham.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers got a report that people were driving golf carts around the course. When they arrived, police say, they found Caleb Green, 18, of Mt. Holly, driving a cart on Popple Dungeon Road under the influence of alcohol and they took him into custody. Three others, Marc Sheldon, 18, of Proctorsville, Gary Clay, 18, of Windham, and Dean Stanchfield, 20, of Ludlow, were found at a home in Windham.

Troopers also found that some golf carts had been damaged and that the golf course, pins, markers and greens had been damaged by driving golf carts over them. They also discovered a break-in at the clubhouse and determined that perpetrators has stolen dozens of bottles of liquor and wine along with about 200 beers. Merchandise from the pro shop – including golf shoes – had also been taken.

The four were arrested and charged with burglary, unlawful mischief and possession of stolen property. Green was charged with driving under the influence. All four received diversion paperwork for underage drinking. The drinking age in Vermont is 21.

A spokesman for Okemo Resort, which owns Tater Hill, said that luckily the damage to the course – including the ninth green – was repairable and that employees had worked early this morning to make it playable. He also said that a number of the items stolen have been recovered.