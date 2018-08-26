To the editor: Fireworks on Sept. 1; donations welcomed

Chester’s Annual Fireworks display will begin at dark on Saturday, Sept. 1 at MacKenzie Field, behind the Stone House Antiques Center, near the American Legion Post 67, on Main Street in Chester.

Donations are welcome and those partying at their homes are asked to put out a donation bucket for the fireworks.

You can bring donations to Motel in the Meadow, 36 VT-11 in Chester. Or you can send checks made out to Chester Fireworks and dropped off or sent to at TD Bank, 48 Main St. in Chester.

Those volunteering to clean up can either call Pat Budnick at 875-2626 or show up at MacKenzie Field at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.

Thank you for your support,

Pat Budnick

Chester