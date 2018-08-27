A four-ingredient tamarind sauce
The Yankee Chef | Aug 27, 2018 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
This recipe is for all of you who don’t have access to tamarind paste or sauce in your supermarket, don’t want to part with the expense of purchasing it or simply are in a rush and want to add this great African flavor to your barbecue.
Use it strictly in place of barbecue sauce on any protein or add it as a compliment.
I positively love it slathered on shrimp before barbecuing while still in their shell. Either way, it is a great, lemony touch.
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon molasses
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
Simply combine all ingredients and that’s it!
