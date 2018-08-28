To the editor: Family Center thanks business community

The Chester-Andover Family Center Board of Directors would like to thank and acknowledge the many businesses and volunteers who contributed their time and donations to make the Hot Dog Cook-Off Fundraiser a success.

Sheldon and Francy, the Stone Hearth’s innkeepers, deserve accolades for their work in organizing and hosting this important fundraising opportunity for the Chester-Andover Family Center and local student athletic clubs.

We also thank all who came out to the Stone Hearth on a drizzly Sunday afternoon to sample hot dogs and participate in our Silent Auction and Basket Raffle.

The community response in support of this fundraiser helped us raise needed funds to purchase food for our Food Shelf and provide financial assistance for individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.

Please click here to view a complete list of the contributing businesses.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Mahoney

President

Kris Winnicki

Vice President

CAFC Board of Directors