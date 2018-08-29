‘Vermont Wild’ series optioned for television

Vermont Wild, Adventures of Fish and Game Wardens, the Green Mountains best-selling Outdoor adventure books for children and adults, has been optioned for televisi on. Author Megan Price will be at Phoenix Books/ Misty Valley in Chester from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 signing books for visitors during the annual Fall Festival.

Price has granted Geoffrey Sharp, a Hollywood producer/director, whose work has appeared on the National Geographic network and earned Emmy nominations, the exclusive right to bring the stories to millions of TV viewers.

“Mr. Sharp reached out to me and I am very happy he did,” Price said of her agreement with the Hollywood executive. “He has a proven track record of writing, producing and directing for television as well as movies. Best of all, he knows Vermont. He went to high school here.”

Vermont Wild consists of five volumes of mostly humorous, but occasionally harrowing, true tales from retired Green Mountain game wardens. “Irony is the common thread throughout,” Price noted, “but readers are smart. They know this is a very dangerous job. These men are heroic characters and even when things go wrong, they manage to find a way to succeed.”

Jersey Girls Dairy milk gets innovative light-protected packaging

Noluma International LLC has partnered with Jersey Girls Dairy of Chester to design its new light protected packaging for its pasteurized fresh milk brand.

The packaging is designed to protect milk’s nutritional value and maintain its freshness longer. Research has shown that retail, refrigerator and home fluorescent and LED lights degrade the vitamins and nutrients in milk and affect its sensory characteristics as soon as an hour after light exposure. Jersey Girls’ and Noluma’s light-protected pack made its debut in Vermont this summer.

Noluma chose to launch its services in the state of Vermont because of its renowned dairy industry and specialty food culture. The company hopes that its educational campaign and marketing investment in Jersey Girls Dairy will spill over and help lift retail milk sales in the state as a whole. The goal is to use Jersey Girl’s success as a global case study in light protection of packaging as Noluma moves forward to bring its innovative service and certification to other parts of the world.