Cavendish Fund accepting grant applications

The Cavendish Community Fund is accepting grant applications for fall 2018 awards. The deadline for applying is Monday, Oct. 1. Applications are available by clicking here and include instructions on how and where to apply.

Projects, programs or events must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way.

A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

This past spring the fund made grants to Cavendish Streetscapes to put flags along Main Street in Proctorsville, to the Cavendish Elementary School for the third grade to produce its annual play, and to the Garden Committee to clean up the Svec Memorial Green. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need money, contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing the application, please call Peter LaBelle at 226-7250 or Barbara Dickey at 226-7187.