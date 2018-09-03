Bring those zippy Margarita flavors to pork



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Margarita is basically a lime/orange tasting alcoholic drink and these same flavors can be used in a wide assortment of recipes.

Pork just so happens to absorb these flavors in a way that seem to go hand-in-hand very well. (Besides, if you have any mix left, make yourself a Margarita to go with this meal)

1 1/2 cups bottled margarita mix

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 teaspoon minced garlic in oil

1 (2 lb.) pork shoulder roast (blade roast)

2 small bell peppers, different colors

Slice pork in half; set aside. Combine margarita mix, pepper and garlic in bowl with tight lid or resealable baggie: mixing thoroughly.

Add pork, stir to combine and marinate overnight, or at least 6 hours.

Place an 8-inch square pan half filled with water underneath the grill rack of your outdoor gas grill, directly on top of the burner. Turn heat to medium-low, or about 300. Remove pork from marinade, setting aside liquid.

Place pork segments on the grill rack directly above the pan of water. Close lid and cook for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, or until tender but not falling apart. Turn every half hour and baste well with reserved marinade.

During the last 30 minutes of cooking, open lid and place the peppers directly over a flame, almost charring the entire surface of each bell pepper, rotating often. Remove to a paper or plastic bag, seal and let steam until pork is done.

When ready, remove peppers, cut in half, remove seeds and cut as desired. Remove pork onto a platter and cut into desired sized strips. Toss both peppers and pork together and serve immediately.