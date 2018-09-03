College News
Christopher Armstrong of Chester was awarded gold stars by The Citadel, a military college in Charlestown, S.C., for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher during the 2018 spring semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Castleton University welcomes the following students who have recently registered for the fall 2018 semester:
Talari Anderson of Ludlow
Tiffany Ervin of Cavendish
Kristina Galimi of Ludlow
Elijah LaFleur of Springfield
Jenner Lyman of Grafton
Rosalie McNamara of Cavendish
Breanna Stilwell of Springfield
