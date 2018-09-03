The Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance and the Chester Conservation Committee have coordinated the collection of water samples at eight sites on the Williams River this summer.

Starting at the end of June, volunteers Susan Brace, Jill Bruning, Heather Chase, Hannah Fleming, Ian Kehoe, Diane Holme, John Holme, Frank Kelley, Miriam MacDonald, Cathy Milhaly and Wendy Schultz waded out into the river to fill between six and 12 containers with water.

The samples were then transported to the SeVWA folks, who took the samples to the lab for processing. Results would come back a few days later. The E. coli test is used to determine if the river is clean enough for swimming.

Over the course of the summer, points along the Williams River were tested 48 times, and 31 samples

came back with E. coli levels in the acceptable range.

Volunteers also testing along the West River Watershed from Londonderry to Brattleboro, the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Saxtons River, East Putney Brook and Sacketts Brook.

To view the results of reports, click the images to the right.

It is recommended that people wait 24 to 48 hours after a significant rain event before swimming. For more information or to get details about volunteering next year, contact Frank Kelley at fjmkelley@gmail.com