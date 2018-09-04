Flood Brook educator Darcy Perry honored

Darcy Perry, media specialist at the Flood Brook Elementary School in Londonderry, has been recognized by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union for excellence in the classroom.

She was among three BRSU teachers recently chosen by her peers for special recognition.

Colleagues have said of her:

“She works with her students on developing their media literacy in an age where media is developing and changing constantly, helping them to become more responsible consumers of information, and upright digital citizens.”

“She is often the voice of reason in any debate and graciously shares her space.”

“There is nothing that Darcy Perry can’t handle and she does so with quiet competence and grace.”

The other teachers recognized are Lisa Marchinkoski, speech language pathologist at The Dorset School in Dorset, and Vicky Arthur, classroom teacher at Currier Memorial School in Danby.

Honored by the University of Vermont as outstanding teachers are Ann Faris, Spanish teacher at Manchester Elementary-Middle School in Manchester, and Mark Rampone, third-grade teacher at Mettawee Community School in Pawlet.