TRSU board meeting agenda for Sept. 6, 2018
Sep 04, 2018
The Board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday Sept. 6, 2018 at the Roost Building at Fletcher Farm, 611 Rt. 103 in Ludlow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Below is their agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. August 23, 2018 Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT:
VI. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Regularly Scheduled Meeting Change
b. Job Descriptions
c. Transition Funds
VII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Recommendation for Hire(s)
VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Thursday, October 4, 2018 – Roost Building (Tentative)
IX. ADJOURNMENT:
