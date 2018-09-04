With new chef, MacLaomainn’s open seven days

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

With a new chef in the kitchen, MacLaomainn’s is returning to its old schedule of being open daily. Recently, due to a labor shortage in the kitchen, Chester’s Scottish pub had been closing on Tuesdays.

Daniel Ely, who has been in the pub’s kitchen for about a month, has been in the business for more than 20 years beginning in an Irish pub in Springfield, Mass.

“I started in the dish pit and worked my way out of there as fast as I could,” Ely joked, noting that dishwashers can be the make-or-break employees for a busy restaurant.

Ely says he’s been learning the ropes and has slowly been learning MacLaomainn’s “secret recipes.”

“I tried the haggis,” said Ely referring to the signature Scottish dish. “It was delicious.”

“We’re really excited about being able to open seven days a week again and welcoming someone with so much experience to our pub family,” said co-owner Deb Brown, “And, we really appreciate the community’s understanding and support while we’ve had to be closed on Tuesdays.”

MacLaomainn’s is located at 52 Main St. in Chester and opens every day at 11:30 a.m.