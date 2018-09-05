Chester Chatter: On the mend, and back to writing

Editor’s note: The Chester Telegraph happily welcomes back Ruthie Douglas to our pages after a four-week absence.

By Ruthie Douglas

©2018 Telegraph Publishing

This has been the summer of all summers for me. I have been on a journey to places I have never been before.

Since the beginning of June, I have been in the hospital battling an infection in my leg.

I have been at Springfield Hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and now I’m at Springfield Rehabilitation Center.

Oh the nice people I’ve met, the kindness I have been shown. I now know that there are those who care.

Back home in Chester, I have had the support and help from so many of my friends and neighbors, I cannot begin to thank.

Notes from out there

Judy Henning and Judy Cenate are home from the National Legion Convention in Minneapolis, Minn. Judy Henning was chosen Vermont Auxiliary Member of the Year for the state of Vermont. The ladies said it was nice to meet new folks and they had a fun time.

Our thoughts go out to Kim and Gale Kendall, the sons of Retha Kendall upon her recent death.

As usual, the fireworks over the Labor Day Weekend were just great. They could be seen all over Chester in the Saturday night sky. Thanks to Pat Budnick and the support from the Town of Chester.

Ben and Sarah Bolaski have been vacationing in Maine.

In 1908, the Douglas family bought the farm on Green Mountain Turnpike. A maple tree of fairly good size was on the front lawn. A recent storm brought that tree down causing some damage to the porch and the side of the farmhouse. We had named that tree Uncle Ben after a family member. I cried to learn of its death.

Finally, the jungle animals on the box of Animal Crackers have been released from their cage into the wild.

This week’s trivia question: Who was the pie lady who made pies for both diners in Chester?



Answer to the July 30 trivia question: Charles Nason was long time superintendent of schools for Chester.



Street Talk



What was your favorite activity from this summer?