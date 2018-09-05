Man charged in dozens of Derry area crimes
Press release | Sep 05, 2018 | Comments 1
© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
A Bellows Falls man was charged yesterday in more than three dozen incidents of burglary and other crimes that took place in the Londonderry area between May 2015 and April 2017.
Vermont State Police say that Travis Despain, 27, burglarized businesses, schools, churches and town offices, as well as homes and second homes in Londonderry, Weston, Windham, Winhall, Jamaica, Andover, South Londonderry, and Peru.
In a press release this morning, VSP estimated that $35,000 in merchandise and personal belongings were stolen and that Despain caused $5,300 in property damages in the break-ins.
Despain was processed for the offenses and issued a citation for 39 counts of burglary, 34 counts of unlawful mischief and 26 counts of larceny. He was ordered to appear in Windham County Criminal Court at a later date. Additional charges are possible as trooper’s are continuing the investigation.
Several of these incidents occurred in Windsor County. A separate citation for those burglaries will be issued at a later date.
The Vermont State Police is attempting to notify the victims of this arrest. Any victims who wish to speak with the State Police regarding these incidents or anyone who has additional information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
Incident & Victim List:
5/3/15 – The New American Grill
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
5/17/15 – The New American Grill
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
5/24/15 – The Londonderry Hardware Store
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
6/1/15 – US Post Office
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
6/1/15 – VT Country Store
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
6/1/15 – The Londonderry Hardware Store
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
5/31/15 – Old Lane Road, Winhall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
6/1/15 – Lake Road, Winhall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
6/1/15 – Lake Road, Winhall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
6/2/15 – Old Lane Road, Winhall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
6/2/15 – Old Lane Road, Winhall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
6/3/15 – Smith Meadow Road, Winhall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
6/1/15 – Brown Enterprises
Offense: Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
6/3/15- No Name Road, South Londonderry
Offense: Burglary, Larceny
6/5/15 – Hobart Road, Londonderry
Offense: Burglary, Larceny
6/7/15 – Middletown Road, Londonderry
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
6/8/18 – Sigda Lumber
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
6/9/15 – Location: Hells Peak, Londonderry
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
9/30/15 – Windham Elementary School
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
10/2/15 – Windham Town Hall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
10/06/15 – South Londonderry Town Hall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
10/10/15 – Fran’s Kitchen
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
10/10/15 – Meulman’s Craft Drafts
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
10/12/15 – Floodbrook Elementary Schools
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
10/13/15 – Windham Elementary School
Offense: Burglary, Larceny
10/13/15 – Windham Mountain School
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
10/15/15 – Cowles Garden Center
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
10/15/15 – Town of Andover, Town Office
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
10/15/15 – Town of Weston, Town Clerk’s Office
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
10/15/15 – Town of Weston, Town Library
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
10/15/15 – Green Mountain Veterinary Hospital
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
11/30/15 – Town of South Londonderry, Town Hall
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
12/2/15 – Londonderry Napa Auto Parts
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
12/2/15 – Londonderry Congregational Church
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
1/25/17 – Derry Salon
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
1/30/17 – Magic Mountain Ski Area
Offense: Burglary, Larceny
2/8/17 – Bromley Market
Offense: Burglary x2, Larceny
2/8/17 – Jelley’s Deli
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
4/3/17 – Hells Peak, Londonderry
Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny
Filed Under: Andover • Featured • Latest News • Londonderry • Weston • Windham
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.
okay? a LONG list of (alleged) crimes and he is given a “NOTICE” to appear? aka a reason to disappear! Do they really think he will stay around to ‘appear’? I feel sorry for the LEO that went through the trouble to arrest him and bring him in only to see him walking around and enjoying life? I guess we dont view breaking and entering and robbing and destroying personal property as a crime worthy of any merit?