Man charged in dozens of Derry area crimes

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Bellows Falls man was charged yesterday in more than three dozen incidents of burglary and other crimes that took place in the Londonderry area between May 2015 and April 2017.

Vermont State Police say that Travis Despain, 27, burglarized businesses, schools, churches and town offices, as well as homes and second homes in Londonderry, Weston, Windham, Winhall, Jamaica, Andover, South Londonderry, and Peru.

In a press release this morning, VSP estimated that $35,000 in merchandise and personal belongings were stolen and that Despain caused $5,300 in property damages in the break-ins.

Despain was processed for the offenses and issued a citation for 39 counts of burglary, 34 counts of unlawful mischief and 26 counts of larceny. He was ordered to appear in Windham County Criminal Court at a later date. Additional charges are possible as trooper’s are continuing the investigation.

Several of these incidents occurred in Windsor County. A separate citation for those burglaries will be issued at a later date.

The Vermont State Police is attempting to notify the victims of this arrest. Any victims who wish to speak with the State Police regarding these incidents or anyone who has additional information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

Incident & Victim List:

5/3/15 – The New American Grill

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

5/17/15 – The New American Grill

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

5/24/15 – The Londonderry Hardware Store

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

6/1/15 – US Post Office

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

6/1/15 – VT Country Store

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

6/1/15 – The Londonderry Hardware Store

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

5/31/15 – Old Lane Road, Winhall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

6/1/15 – Lake Road, Winhall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

6/1/15 – Lake Road, Winhall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

6/2/15 – Old Lane Road, Winhall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

6/2/15 – Old Lane Road, Winhall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

6/3/15 – Smith Meadow Road, Winhall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

6/1/15 – Brown Enterprises

Offense: Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

6/3/15- No Name Road, South Londonderry

Offense: Burglary, Larceny

6/5/15 – Hobart Road, Londonderry

Offense: Burglary, Larceny

6/7/15 – Middletown Road, Londonderry

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

6/8/18 – Sigda Lumber

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

6/9/15 – Location: Hells Peak, Londonderry

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

9/30/15 – Windham Elementary School

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

10/2/15 – Windham Town Hall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

10/06/15 – South Londonderry Town Hall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

10/10/15 – Fran’s Kitchen

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

10/10/15 – Meulman’s Craft Drafts

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

10/12/15 – Floodbrook Elementary Schools

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

10/13/15 – Windham Elementary School

Offense: Burglary, Larceny

10/13/15 – Windham Mountain School

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

10/15/15 – Cowles Garden Center

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

10/15/15 – Town of Andover, Town Office

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

10/15/15 – Town of Weston, Town Clerk’s Office

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

10/15/15 – Town of Weston, Town Library

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

10/15/15 – Green Mountain Veterinary Hospital

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

11/30/15 – Town of South Londonderry, Town Hall

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

12/2/15 – Londonderry Napa Auto Parts

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

12/2/15 – Londonderry Congregational Church

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

1/25/17 – Derry Salon

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

1/30/17 – Magic Mountain Ski Area

Offense: Burglary, Larceny

2/8/17 – Bromley Market

Offense: Burglary x2, Larceny

2/8/17 – Jelley’s Deli

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny

4/3/17 – Hells Peak, Londonderry

Offense: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Larceny