© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Author Paul Gorski will present two sessions on educating children in poverty at the NewsBank Conference Center on Tuesday Sept. 11.

Sponsored by the Two Rivers After School Program, the Vermont Children’s Trust Fund and Vermont After School, Inc, Gorski will speak on Reaching and Teaching Students in Poverty: Strategies for Erasing the Opportunity Gap from Noon to 3 p.m. and How to Become a Threat to Inequity in Schools and Society: The Equity Literacy Model from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be a “community dinner” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

There is no admission to these presentations but attendees are asked to register.

Click here for more details on the presentation or contact Michael Eppolito at michael.eppolito@trsu.org