Video of the DHART helicopter taking off with injured motorcycle passenger, shot by Shawn Cunningham.

By Shawn Cunningham

One man is dead and his female passenger was seriously injured this afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a truck on Rt. 11 in Chester.

According to Chester Police Chief Rick Cloud, the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east near Goldthwaite Road when it crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-350 with a dump trailer attached that was traveling west. The motorcycle ended up beneath the front axle of the truck.

“Two witnesses who followed the bike from Londonderry said they didn’t notice anything unusual,” said Cloud. “It wasn’t swerving or speeding, and they were doing about 40 miles per hour just before the crash.”

Cloud said that the driver of the truck saw the motorcyclist cross the line and pulled to the right to avoid the crash. The impact took place on the white line on the edge of Rt. 11. The truck driver and his passenger were uninjured

The woman motorcycle passenger was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter. Her condition was unknown at the time of publication.

The Chester and Proctorsville fire departments responded to the crash. The Weston Fire Department set up a roadblock on the westside of the accident and the Springfield Fire Department came to set up the landing zone at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parking lot.

The church site became unnecessary according to Chester Fire Chief Matt Wilson because a field across from the Motel in the Meadow was deemed sufficient for the helicopter.

By 7:30 p.m. the accident investigation was completed and the first responders were waiting for the Medical Examiner before the body of the motorcyclist could be removed. According to Cloud, the cause of the accident remains uncertain.

“It might have been a mechanical malfunction. We just aren’t sure,” said Cloud.

At 8:26 p.m. authorities reported Rt. 11 was reopened.