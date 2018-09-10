Chester Chatter: The sounds of summer

By Ruthie Douglas

©2018 Telegraph Publishing

The sounds of summer, the often annoying noise of crickets, the buzzing of the bees.

A soft summer evening with music on the Village Green, the rustle of breeze through the leaves of the trees.

Children on the playgrounds and kids at the swimming pool. And of course the hum of the lawn mower. And deep in the woods, the squeal of a chainsaw.

Notes from here and there

How quickly a month slips by. The Springfield High School Class of 1959 met for its monthly luncheon on Friday, Aug. 31. It was a small turnout due to vacations, etc. Hope to see more next time.

Happy birthday to our dear family friend, Leslie Graham.

Congratulations to Kevin and Abby Hill, who were recently married at Alyson’s Orchards in Walpole, N.H. The outdoor wedding was held on a hill overlooking the Connecticut River.

Our young school children are getting settled into their new and temporary school classroom. So far it has been a mighty hot beginning.

Burt Reynolds, my high school heart throb, has died. He was my favorite.

I am so glad to learn that police have charged someone with robbing the Londonderry store of my friends Butch and Bev Jelley. Great news.

Summer is unofficially over and so the American Legion Post 67 is back to serving Friday Night Food. Always a fish fry and a special. See you there.

Remember 9-11-2001.

This week’s trivia question: Where was Chester’s freezer locker located?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Known as the Pie Lady was Rosie Leary. Her spirit still is in my house, where she at one time lived.



Street Talk



How is your garden harvest going?