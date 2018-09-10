Community & Arts events: Sept. 13 – Sept. 17

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Sept. 13: Book talk on ‘Red Scare’ in Vermont

Film historian Rick Winston comes to Ludlow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 to talk about his new exploration of the McCarthy Era in Vermont, Red Scare in the Green Mountains: Vermont in the McCarthy Era 1948-1960.

This discussion takes place at the Frank Heald Auditorium upstairs in the Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Winston’s book explores what happened in Vermont when the anti-Communist fear known as the Red Scare swept the country. The tale reveals how a small, rural “rock-ribbed Republican” state with a historically libertarian streak handled the hysteria of the time.

Copies of Red Scare in the Green Mountains will be available for purchase and to be signed at the event. The event is sponsored by the Back River Academy Museum, Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium and the Book Nook

For more information, email info@fola.us or call the Book Nook at 802-228-3238.

Sept. 15: Big Band Era comes to Heald Auditorium

The Enerjazz Big Band swings big band music at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 in the Heald Auditorium of the Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S. Depot St., in Ludlow.

In addition to the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller and others, the band’s repertoire includes arrangements by contempory big bands from Maynard Ferguson to Gordon Goodwin.

The event free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Call 802-228-7239 for more information.

Sept. 15: Hazardous waste drop-off event

The Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District sponsors four events each year for the collection and safe disposal of household hazardous wastes.

On Saturday, Sept. 15 the group opens a hazardous waste collection site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodyear Building located at 28 River St. in Windsor.

Residents and businesses from all member towns may participate. Businesses are charged a fee and must pre-register. No pre-registration required for residents.

Items accepted include: aerosols, antifreeze, automotive products, gasoline, hobby chemicals, household cleaners, pesticides, oil-based and latex paints, mercury thermometers and thermostats.

For directions to the Goodyear Building,

For more information and a full list of acceptable items,

Sept. 15 & 16: Chester Fall Festival

Kicking off the fall season on the third weekend of September, the 44th Annual Chester Fall Festival brings arts and crafts vendors, artisan demonstrations, food vendors and music to the Chester Green. The event is sponsored by the Chester Rotary Club.

The free outdoor event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16. Along with the arts and crafts, a Children’s Tent with hands-on projects, local not-for-profit tents and opportunities to sample local foods and enjoy live music by Vermont musicians.

Fullerton Inn hosts a Beer Garden on Saturday afternoon and the businesses around the Green will be open for shopping and dining.

For a full list of this year’s vendors and events plus information on lodging and area attractions, visit The Chester Telegraph Guide to the Fall Festival.



Sept. 15 & 16: Basketmaking demonstration by Kaosek members

The Boles family, members of the Kaosek tribe of the Abenaki, will be demonstrating basketmaking and selling baskets on both days of the Chester Fall Festival at a booth on the Academy Building lawn across from the Green.

The Boleses — Valerie and two daughters Megan and Emily — are noted bastetmakers and will also present a talk on basket making.

The Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16 on and around the Green in Chester. For more information about the Fall Festival, click here.

Sept. 15 & 16: Authors sign books during Fall Fest

Phoenix Books Misty Valley hosts two book signings during Chester’s Fall Festival this weekend. Vermont Wild author Megan Price visits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Erin Rounds, author of the picture book Charlotte’s Bones, appears noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16. The bookstore is located at 58 Common St. in Chester.

A former award-winning journalist and Vermont legislator, Price has been called a “folklore artist” for her ability to breathe life into little known, true tales of the Green Mountains as told by those who lived them.

Whether confronting moose, rescuing raccoons, training reluctant tracking dogs or searching for clues to catch clever poachers, Price’s Vermont Wild resonates with all ages, tourists as well as Vermont natives.

Erin Rounds is a mom and a fourth-grade ELA and social studies teacher. A writer since grade school, she strives to teach her students to find and share their stories, because you never know what you might find when you dig deep and stop to observe what lies beneath. Charlotte’s Bones is her first published work.

These events are free and open to all. Copies of the featured books will be available for attendees to purchase and have signed. For more information, call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

The works of artist Kim Eng Yeo will be on display at the South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Rd., through Oct. 31

Yeo grew up in Singapore and lived in Thailand for many years before moving to the United States. She currently lives in Townshend.

Many of her watercolor paintings were inspired by visits to gardens on her travels within the U. S., Europe and Asia. “My watercolors are journeys of visual discovery and I invite the viewer to share these moments with me as I sort and filter the shapes and colors of nature, to recreate its essence in my watercolors,” she says.

Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., with added hours on Wednesdays of 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

