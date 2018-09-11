The Ludlow Rotary Club is looking for a few good cooks to make chili for next month’s 28th Annual Chili Cook-Off.

Think you’ve got a taste that can’t be beat? Here’s your chance to vie for bragging rights, cash prizes and a nifty plaque.

The entry fee is $10 and all that’s needed are 3 to 5 gallons of your favorite chili delivered hot to the Cook-Off on the morning of the event.

Email cook-off co-chairpersons for an application: Suzanne Garvey at Mary Davis Real Estate, s.garvey@davisandcompany.com, or Glenn Heitsmith at Timber Inn Motel, timberinn@tds.net or drop a note at Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

The Cook-Off will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 – rain or shine – under the tent on Depot Street by the traffic light. It will offer up to two dozen varieties of chili, including traditional, vegetarian and exotic.

The cost to the public is $10 for all-you-can-eat served in a collectible mug, while supplies last. There’s also cider, bread and ice cream. Tasting starts at 11 a.m. and continues until the last spoonful is ladled out, usually around 2 p.m.

Participants vie for cash prizes in three People’s Choice categories: First ($200), Second ($100) and Third ($50). Plaques are awarded by the Rotary-appointed judges who decide Favorite, Spiciest and Team Spirit.