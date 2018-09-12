Chester man charged with kidnapping, sex assault

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police have arrested a 68-year-old Chester man and charged him with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

According to police, on May 1, detectives with the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B East, received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24 on Interstate 91 south in the weigh station/rest area at Mile Marker 40 in the town of Springfield.

After a lengthy investigation, police say, John Paul Chenier of Chester was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 12 and charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

He was released on a citation to appear, conditions of release and an unsecured bond of $5,000, before the Windsor Superior Criminal Court in White River Junction at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 for arraignment.