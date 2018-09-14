GMUSD Facilities Committee meeting agenda for Sept. 18, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 14, 2018 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Facilities Committee will hold a meeting a 5 p.m. on Tuesday September 18, 2018 in the Library Learning Commons at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester. Below is its agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. December 18, 2017 Meeting
IV. OLD BUSINESS: a. School Visits
V. NEW BUSINESS: a. Chester-Andover Elementary School
VI. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS: a. TBD
VII. ADJOURNMENT:
