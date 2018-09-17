Bea DeGrasse, 86, longtime Chester resident, lived full life

Beatrice (Coolidge) DeGrasse passed away at home on Sept 11, 2018. She was 86.

Beatrice Coolidge was born in Andover, Vt., to Ralph and Madelene Coolidge.

She was a longtime resident of Chester, and attended Chester schools. During the Korean Conflict, she served in the Navy.

Mrs. DeGrasse was blessed to have a life full of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing basketball in school and was a fan of the Boston Celtics and Red Sox. She was fondly referred to as Auntie Bea and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her four children: Edward Laffaye of Chester, Ronald Laffaye of Cramerton, N.C., Melvin Degrasse Jr. of Ludlow and Cheryl Cook of Statesville, N.C. She was predeceased by her husband Melvin and leaves behind a brother, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside committal services and a celebration of life have been planned for May 2019.