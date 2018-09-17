Community & Arts events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

‘Frieda Post: Realistic and Abstract’ exhibit

Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester presents “Frieda Post: Realistic and Abstract,” an exhibition of 20 paintings.

Post, a Chester resident, studied painting at the Studio School in Roanoke, Virginia and at Michigan Technological University. Her work has been exhibited in juried, individual and group shows, in galleries and in private collections in the U.S., Europe and Japan. She has taught workshops on several abstract techniques. She enjoys realistic art in authentic colors and abstract techniques that produce intricate patterns and details.

“Realistic and Abstract” may be viewed throughout September and October during library hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info, visit www.whitinglibrary.org or call 802-875-2277.

Sept. 20: Possible Chester community forest discussed

The Town of Chester is beginning community research to determine if citizens of the town want to acquire an 1,800-acre parcel of land known as the Tomasso property located on Lovers Lane Road. To kick off the process, a presentation, sponsored by The Northern Forest Center and The Vermont Land Trust, will explain to the public the benefits of a community forest and how the land could be utilized for both recreational and environmental purposes.

Come learn about the opportunities a community forest could bring to the area and get a better understating of what a community forest is at 6:30 p.m. at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., Chester.

Light refreshments will be available.

Sept. 22: ‘The Trouble with Harry’ screens in Ludlow

A 1955 black comedy, The Trouble with Harry, directed by Alfred Hitchcock will be presented by the Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 in the Heald Auditorium of the Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S. Depot St., Ludlow.

The story is about how the residents of a small Vermont village react when the dead body of a man named Harry is found on a hillside. The film is, however, not really a murder mystery. It is essentially a romantic comedy with thriller overtones.

Everyone is invited to attend the film. The movie is free but donations to support FOLA are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank with water provided by FOLA. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit FOLA’s web site at www.fola.us.

Sept. 22: The Steamboats at Stone Church Arts

The Steamboats, an ensemble of picker-singer-songwriters will perform at Stone Church Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, at 20 Church St., Bellows Falls.

Singers Nick Throop, Mario Rincon and Jon Jaffee hone gospel and a capella backgrounds with harmonies reminiscent of The Soul Stirrers and Fleet Foxes alike.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Sept. 23: Magic Mountain holds Job Fair

Magic Mountain invites prospective employees to a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23 at Magic Mountain Access in Londonderry.

Seasonal positions will need to be filled at Magic for the late fall/winter for the new ski season. The ski area is in search of various staff, including bartenders, waiters, line cooks, lift operators, snowmakers, parking lot attendants, rental shop and instructors.

Attend the Job Fair at the Base Lodge, apply online, at www.magicmtn.com/jobs, or give them a call at 802-824-5645. Magic Mountain is an equal opportunity employer.

Sept. 25: Sign up to vote at Phoenix Books Misty Valley

Phoenix Books and the League of Women Voters celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday Sept. 25, with four in-store events across Vermont in an effort to register voters before Election Day this November. The Phoenix Books Misty Valley event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. at 58 Common St. in Chester.

With midterms this year, the groups encourage every eligible American voter to exercise the right to be heard at the ballot box. Organizations across the nation will coordinate hundreds of voter registration events this fall.

Phoenix Books and the League of Women Voters will register voters at these additional events across Vermont:

Phoenix Books Burlington, from 4 to 7 p.m., 191 Bank St., Burlington

Phoenix Books Essex, from 4 to 7 p.m., 2 Carmichael St., Essex

Phoenix Books Rutland, from 3 to 6 p.m., 2 Center St., Rutland

For inquiries about National Voter Registration Day events at Phoenix Books, contact Katie DeSanto at katie@phoenixbooks.biz.

