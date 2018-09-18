Three favorite apple treats combined into one



A little bit of apple pie, apple dumplings and classic Apple Charlotte are brought together to form a sticky treat that is perfect for a fall or winter day.

Another great idea is using hot mulled apple cider (chilled) in lieu of regular cider here.



1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons allspice

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons cold butter or margarine

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup dried cranberries, divided

2 medium apples

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup apple cider or juice, divided (see NOTE)

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

In a large bowl, blend flour, brown sugar, allspice, baking powder and salt well. Cut in cold butter with a fork or your fingertips so it is crumbly.

Add sour cream and mix well until dough is formed. Mix in 1/4 cup cranberries.

On a well floured work surface, transfer dough and knead only a couple times. Divide in two and roll out each dough ball until both fit snugly in a 9-10 inch cake pan.

Peel, quarter and core apples. Slice each into small dice and place in a bowl with remaining cranberries, lemon juice, sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch and nutmeg; mixing well.

Evenly divide apple mixture onto one dough circle, creating 4 distinct mounds. Cover with remaining dough circle, pressing and separating each apple mound with the side of your palm (karate-like).

Cut each into separate circles or squares and place into ungreased pan, leaving the center void of a biscuit.

Pour half the cider over the top and bake on bottom rack for 20 minutes, or until starting to brown on top.

Slide rack out and pour remaining cider over the top. Continue baking an additional 15-17 minutes, or until liquid has been absorbed and is syrupy.

Remove from oven to enjoy hot as is or with a scoop of ice cream over each.

NOTE: I have used both apple cider, frozen apple juice concentrate (thawed) and reduced apple cider. All work great. If you want to reduce apple cider, simply boil 1 quart of cider to 1 cup and use. Using reduced cider and concentrate imparts tremendous flavor and sweetness to this already awesome recipe.