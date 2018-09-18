To the editor: Chester Rotary thanks all who made 44th Fall Festival successful

The 44th Annual Fall Festival drew crowds into Chester on Sept. 15 and 16 under warm, sunny skies. Visitors enjoyed coming to our beautiful Chester Village to celebrate the arts in our area and enjoy our local musicians.

Vendors appreciated the friendly atmosphere in our town and the impressive promotional coverage of the festival. Thanks to excellent vendors, delicious food, upbeat music, cheerful volunteers and sunny skies, the festival was a great success. Community support from individuals and businesses are essential to making it a great weekend for Chester.

Special thanks to the following:

Bill Cole for providing security;

Evan Parks for moving the Rotary trailer, taking charge of sound for music, and carrying equipment, signs, and soups all weekend;

Chas Anderson for jumping in everywhere throughout the weekend, hauling signs, solving problems and cheerfully helping older visitors all weekend;

Scott MacDonald for advising on a new sound system and being available all weekend for music.

Owen Nied, Will Danforth, Matt Meserve, John Specker, Root 7 A Cappella and Chris Kleeman for providing music on Saturday and Sunday;

NewsBank for providing parking;

Jiffy Mart for providing coffee on Saturday and Sunday;

Soup Chefs: Chester Bookworm, Country Girl Diner, Free Range Restaurant, Fullerton Inn, Heritage Bakery, Karass Inn, Killarney Pub, Inn Victoria, Lisai's Market, MacLaomainn's Scottish Pub, Stone Hearth Inn, Emily Dakin, Stephanie Mahoney, Lynn Russell and Gail Stewart for providing soup to supplement all that was provided by Chester Rotarians;

The Current for providing shuttle service from NewsBank to the Green to the old Jiffy Mart and back and

To the following businesses that donated gift certificates to make the service possible: Barrett & Valley Real Estate, Dakin and Benelli, DaVallia Fine Arts, Free Range Restaurant, Fullerton Inn, Inn Victoria, Meditrina, Phoenix/Misty Valley Books, Ronald Theissen CPA, Sage Jewelry, Sharon's on the Common, Southern Pie Co. and Vintage Vermont.

The Fullerton Inn for the doughnuts, soup supplies, overnight accommodations, management of the website, and rack cards;

Interact students from Green Mountain High School for helping with soup sales, supervising the Children's Tent, emptying garbage and providing lunch-time vendor relief;

The Baptist Church for making toilets accessible, and for providing parking and a free BBQ on Friday night;

The Congregational Church for providing parking and water;

The Chester Telegraph for Facebook promotions, the Visitors Guide, maps and for donating 20 percent of the well-wisher ad revenue back to the Chester Rotary;

The 31 advertisers who participated in the Fall Festival Chester Telegraph special guide and made the Telegraph donation back to Rotary possible;

Chester Rotarians for organizing the event, volunteering throughout the weekend, and making soups for the Festival.

The Rotary Club of Chester thanks all who helped to make Fall Festival a successful weekend for Chester.

Sincerely,

Nancy Davis and

Nancy Rugg

Fall Festival co-chairs