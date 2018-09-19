By Shawn Cunningham

Chester CPA Ronald Theissen has joined forces with Fisher Financial Associates, a registered financial advisory firm with offices in Wolfeboro and Hanover, N.H., to provide financial planning services including investment management, insurance and estates and trusts. Thiessen will be an independent advisor with the Fisher firm.

In addition to being a Certified Public Accountant, Theissen is also a Certified Financial Planner. That designation comes with meeting a number of education, examination, experience and ethics requirements. As registered financial advisors – unlike broker-dealers – Theissen and Fisher have a fiduciary responsibility to act in their clients’ best interest.

“People want to know that their financial advisor is working for them in the same relationship of trust as an attorney or a doctor,” said principal Tim Fisher.

Noting that financial advising is a position of trust, Theissen said that most of his business comes from the referrals of satisfied clients and from being known in the community. “Two of my clients have been with me for more than 40 years,” he said.

Established in 1995, Fisher Financial Associates is a regional firm that serves clients in all 50 states and internationally, according to Fisher. “But half of our business will be in Florida in the next few months,” said Fisher with a smile.

Fisher and Theissen told The Telegraph that, in essence, financial planners are educators who are able to identify problems in a client’s situation and help create solutions. They also make a point to reach out to the public with information on financial planning topics.

As part of the Chester Rotary’s First Thursday series, Theissen will present a talk on “The Effects of the Trump Tax Law” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 1 at the Fullerton Inn, 40 The Common in Chester. Fisher Financial also sponsors a financial planning lecture series covering a variety of topics.

Theissen, was also recently recognized as an Elite Advisor by Ed Slott & Co. nationally recognized experts in retirement planning and IRA consulting. Theissen is the first Slott Elite Advisor in Retirement and IRA planning advisor in Vermont.

Ronald J. Theissen, CPA, CFP and the Vermont office of Fisher Financial Associates are located in the Henry Office Building at 116 Main St. in Chester. The firm’s phone number is 875-1400.