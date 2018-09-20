© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Waterford, Conn., woman called Vermont State Police on Sunday morning to say that she was watching burglars in her Windham house.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at 8:01 a.m. , Sept. 16, Janice Chieka was telling police that her security cameras were catching two men in the act of entering the house on Glebe Mountain Road.

Chieka described the men as approximately 18 to 21 years of age. One was wearing a ball cap backward and not wearing a shirt, with jean pants and Adidas soccer shoes while the other was wearing a sweatshirt with a hood over his head with a ball cap, long sleeve shirt and shorts.

Police say that the men went to the back of the house so they could not be seen from the road and broke into the house from there. The press release did not disclose what was taken from the house.

The Vermont State Police are asking the public to look at the photos provided with the press release and if anyone has any information as to the identity of the two men or any information related to this burglary please call Tpr. Bryson Lunderville from the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.