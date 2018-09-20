Sylvia ‘Sibbie’ Fletcher, 81, lifelong Chester resident

Sylvia Ellen “Sibbie” Fletcher, 81, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow.

She was born Oct. 27, 1936 in Chester, the daughter of Gordon and Elvi (Fossi) Record. She attended Chester schools, graduating from Chester High School with the class of 1954.

She married Sheridan Fletcher on June 23, 1956. They were married for 32 years.

Mrs. Fletcher was employed at NewsBank in Chester for 22 years.

She is survived by her son Shawn Fletcher and his wife Dianna, and five grandchildren: Anna Valenti, Lilly Fletcher, Anthony Valenti, Andrew Wilson and J.J. Wilson. She is also survived by her brother Robert Record, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Fletcher was predeceased by her parents, her sister Shirley Fletcher and brother Bernard Record, and by her daughter Sherian Valenti.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 7, 2018 at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 893 High St. in Chester. Peter Carlson will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.