Community & Arts Events: Sept. 27 through Oct. 15

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Through Oct. 15: Outerwear and blanket drive

For the 11th year, churches, schools, and organizations in Chester and Andover join forces to collect new and gently used outerwear and blankets. Donated coats, hats, mittens, sweaters, boots, and blankets will be distributed free to anyone who needs them.

To participate in this community event, look through your winter wear and blankets and donate any clean, gently used, extra warm things you no longer need. There is a special need for coats, boots, and snow pants for children.

Collection boxes are at various locations throughout Chester and Andover and include the Andover Community Church, Chester Town Office, Whiting Library, Chester Congregational Church, Green Mountain High School, St. Joseph’s Church and First Unitarian Parish now. Donations may be made at any of those locations through Monday, Oct. 15.

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the items will be available to all during a free “shopping” event is scheduled in the Fellowship Hall at the Chester Congregational Church, located at Main and Church streets, Chester. All items are free. Leftover items are donated to other local agencies.

For more information, contact Edie Brown at 802-875-3889.

Sept. 27: Londonderry church holds Senior Lunch

The Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, United Church of Christ holds its Londonderry Senior Lunch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 27 at the church’s Friendship Room at Second Congregational Church on 2051 North Main St. in Londonderry.

The last Senior Lunch for this year is Thursday, Oct. 25.

All seniors are welcome and encouraged to bring friends. There will be a free will offering. For more information, call 802-824-6453.

Sept. 27: ‘Two Trains Running’ at Weston’s Second Stage



August Wilson’s intimate portrait of a time of extraordinary challenge and change in our country, Two Trains Running is Weston’s 4th annual American Masters play. Sept. 27 through Oct. 21 on the Second Stage at Walker Farm at 705 Main St. in Weston.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

The play is an intimate portrait of a time of great change. As urban planning threatens the demise of a popular lunch counter in Pittsburgh’s close knit Hill District, owner Memphis struggles with whether or not to sell, and at what cost.

Tickets are $43. To reserve seats, click here.

Sept. 30: Author Lockwood discusses new novel

On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., Phoenix Books Misty Valley hosts Bill Lockwood for a discussion of his new novel, Ms. Anna at the shop, 58 Common St. in Chester.

Anna, a 20-something college graduate, works as a part-time bartender and also as pilot of her father’s fishing boat in Puerto Rico.

He is a member of a staid, wealthy New England lobstering family that has branched out to buy one of the Mayaguez tuna plants. Some “fishy” activities regarding their latest acquisition leads Max to investigate. Anna and Max would rather find out more about each other, but are embroiled in a high seas smuggling run.

Formerly a Bellows Falls resident, Bill Lockwood’s first novel, Buried Gold was released in 2016, Megan of the Mists in 2017, and this year, Ms. Anna. All are historical fiction. Recently, he and his wife of 38 years moved from Vermont to North Walpole, N.H.

Copies of Ms. Anna will be available for attendees to purchase and have signed. For more information, call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

Sept. 29: Hike for Benign Brain

Tumor Awareness

Hike to southern Vermont’s highest peak for the finale of the Hike-A-Thon raising awareness for benign brain tumors. The hike is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 29. Admission is $25 for students, $40 for adults.

Registration fee waived for Rise to the Challenge participants. The event takes place at Stratton Mountain at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton. For more information, call 1-800-787-2886 or click here.

Sept. 29 & 30: Antiques show at Stratton

Stratton Mountain hosts Vermont Antiques Dealers Association Show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Main Base Lodge Area Big Tent at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton. Admission is $10.

For more information, call 1-800-787-2886 or click here.

Sept. 29: Concert brings

Vermont musical

history to life

The 14th season of the Stone Church Arts concerts series continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 with “Vermont History Through Song.”

Singer Linda Radtke and pianist Arthur Zorn bring Vermont history to life with commentary about the songs found in the Vermont Historical Society’s collection of sheet music. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Dressed in period costume and using the music Vermonters published and sang in their communities, Radtke guides listeners through Vermont’s history, including the earliest published song in the state from 1798, Green Mountain Farmer, 1850 temperance ballads and Civil War era songs.

The Vermont Humanities Council and Stone Church Arts are teaming up to bring “Vermont History Through Song” to the Stone Church in Bellows Falls. Admission is by donation. More information is available at 802-460-0110 or at www.stonechurcharts.org.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.