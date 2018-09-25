College news

graduated from Durango, Colo.-based Fort Lewis College on Saturday, April 28. Lisle graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology.

St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., welcomed Samuel M. Cowles of South Londonderry as a member of the Class of 2022. Cowles attended Burr and Burton Academy.

On Saturday Aug. 18, JoJo McDonald of Londonderry was among 250 first-year University of Vermont students who began their UVM experience as part of TREK, a unique, seven-day enrichment program sponsored by the Burlington university’s Department of Student Life.

Also, Abigail Schmidt of Ludlow along with 74 other students led the 250 incoming first-year UVM students as they began their University of Vermont experience through TREK.