College news
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 25, 2018 | Comments 0
Forrest Lisle of Grafton graduated from Durango, Colo.-based Fort Lewis College on Saturday, April 28. Lisle graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology.
St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., welcomed Samuel M. Cowles of South Londonderry as a member of the Class of 2022. Cowles attended Burr and Burton Academy.
On Saturday Aug. 18, JoJo McDonald of Londonderry was among 250 first-year University of Vermont students who began their UVM experience as part of TREK, a unique, seven-day enrichment program sponsored by the Burlington university’s Department of Student Life.
Also, Abigail Schmidt of Ludlow along with 74 other students led the 250 incoming first-year UVM students as they began their University of Vermont experience through TREK.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.