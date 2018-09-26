Scoop shop opens; hopscotch walkway installed

By Shawn Cunningham

With a soft opening during the Chester Fall Festival, the Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe is now serving, although it may be another week or two before it is open seven days.

According to owner Scott Blair, as they continue finishing work on the kitchen, the cafe will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays with several kinds of coffee, breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, milkshakes , ice cream, a pie and a quiche of the week and more.

The new espresso machine is still on order but when it’s delivered — and the owners complete barista basic training — the shop will offer a larger variety of drinks.

The Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe is located at 94 The Common in Chester, next to the Free Range restaurant.

Pocket park gets a stone hopscotch court



On a recent weekday, landscape architect Scott Wunderle and Patrick Jarvis of Terrigenous in Chester could be found at the end of School Street placing thick pieces of stone in a pattern recognizable to generations of school kids.

Over the summer, the Town of Chester installed a “pocket park” there and in designing a fix for the path through the small park leading to the swinging bridge Wunderle thought of using some of the scrap curbstone owned by the town.

“So (DaVallia owner) Michael Alon suggested using the stone blocks to make a hopscotch court,” said Wunderle. “We were able to cut them to size at the town yard and then just brought them over.”

Once the blocks were on site, Wunderle and Jarvis trimmed their edges to make a tight fit and, with a series of satisfying thumps, dropped them into place.

With the new walkway, the park will only be waiting for the arrival of two benches – one 6 feet long and the other 8 – and a chess table that is being build by Alon – to complete the installation.